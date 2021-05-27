Cancel
Barry County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BARRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
Barry County, MO
Missouri State
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri West Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, the Flat Creek gauge reported that minor flooding is ongoing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Mccord Bend, Jenkins, Mcdowell, Cape Fair and Table Rock Lake.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BARRY COUNTY At 300 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Washburn, or near Cassville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 253 AM, quarter to half dollar size hail was reported near Jacket, MO. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Cassville... Shell Knob Seligman... Exeter Washburn... Golden Emerald Beach... Eagle Rock Chain-O-Lakes... Arrow Point Wayne HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Lawrence; Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...EASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 341 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marionville, or near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Republic... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Clever... Crane Billings... Miller Verona... Brookline Hurley... Halltown Chesapeake... Wheelerville Bois D`arc... Jenkins Ponce de Leon... Boaz Madry... Elsey This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 44 and 69. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.