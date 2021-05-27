Huge sky surveys largely confirm the standard model of cosmology
The most extensive map of the distribution of nearby and distant galaxies to date has largely confirmed the so-called standard model of cosmology, but has also found small deviations. This was announced by those responsible for the so-called Dark Energy Survey (DES) and published 29 scientific articles. They have the data from the first three years, in which the 570 megapixel camera used continuously photographed almost an eighth of the starry sky. Around 226 million galaxies were observed that are up to seven billion light years away.marketresearchtelecast.com