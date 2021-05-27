Multifunctional tools in the test: Good Dremel alternative from 30 euros
This time we ask ourselves how much you have to invest in a multifunction tool. To give us an overview of how big the differences are in the individual price ranges, we have extensively tested an inexpensive device for 30 euros, an original Dremel from the middle price segment for 50 euros and a professional multifunctional device from Bosch for 130 euros compared to each other. The result is surprising.marketresearchtelecast.com