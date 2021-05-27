Multifunctional tools in the test: Good Dremel alternative from 30 euros

With the IRSX Simulator, AT – Automation Technology has recently developed an optimal software tool to simulate the IRSX smart infrared camera with all its functions on the computer. This development has several advantages: The customer can familiarize himself with the infrared camera even before the actual use of the hardware and there is the possibility to extensively test, develop and optimize measurement plans completely independent of the infrared camera. In addition, thanks to the IRSX Simulator, the customer can be sure that the measurement plan he has created for his application works perfectly - precisely because he was able to fully test and optimize it on his computer using the simulator tool without integrating any hardware.