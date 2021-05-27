Western Digital presents its new SSDs specially designed for PS5 and Xbox Series
Western Digital, the well-known brand of storage solutions for different types of devices and equipment, has presented its new range of discos SSD specially designed for the new generation of consoles, that is, PS5 Y Xbox Series X|S, solutions to the latest in storage technology to expand its capacity via external drives. Let’s review the characteristics of each of these three SSD models for next gen consoles with the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for PS5 and Xbox Series, WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox consoles (with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) and WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe for PCs and laptops.marketresearchtelecast.com