13 Perfect Pairs of Denim Shorts

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. Never do I find myself relating more to Goldilocks than when I’m hunting for the perfect pair of denim shorts. I need a pair that’s just right: not too long, short, loose, ripped up, or trendy. And with the seemingly infinite choices out there, it’s easy to get frustrated and overwhelmed. Rather than throw in the towel on my search for the perfect summer staple, I reached out to the W team to get their thoughts, hoping that someone else had managed to find the holy grail pair. But the more I discussed the subject with my colleagues, the more I realized that everyone’s ideal pair of shorts is a little bit different. Some of us are all about a classic Levi’s cutoff; for others who want something a little more prim and polished, a dark-washed designer pair fits the bill. Then, of course, there’s the question of length: Do you want something cropped and beachy or a knee-skimming Bermuda? Whatever you’re looking for this season, I’ve rounded up our editor’s favorite denim shorts here to aid in your search (and, selfishly, mine).