Marvell announces the first SSD controller with PCI Express 5.0
After 4 comes 5: The first desktop PCs with PCI Express 5.0 (PCIe 5.0) instead of PCIe 4.0 are expected from autumn 2021, and the first servers at the beginning of 2022. This also enables faster solid-state disks (SSDs) to be connected, for which the chip manufacturer Marvell has announced the first PCIe 5.0 controller called Bravera SC5. Via PCIe 5.0 x4, it should enable data transfer rates of up to 14 GByte / s when reading and over 2 million IOPS when accessing small data blocks – provided the flash chips used are fast enough.marketresearchtelecast.com