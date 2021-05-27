Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Marvell announces the first SSD controller with PCI Express 5.0

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 4 comes 5: The first desktop PCs with PCI Express 5.0 (PCIe 5.0) instead of PCIe 4.0 are expected from autumn 2021, and the first servers at the beginning of 2022. This also enables faster solid-state disks (SSDs) to be connected, for which the chip manufacturer Marvell has announced the first PCIe 5.0 controller called Bravera SC5. Via PCIe 5.0 x4, it should enable data transfer rates of up to 14 GByte / s when reading and over 2 million IOPS when accessing small data blocks – provided the flash chips used are fast enough.

marketresearchtelecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pci Express#Small Data#Ddr4 Sdram#Iops#Ssds#Flash Storage#Cloud Storage#Data Storage#Pci Express#Bravera Sc5#Iops#Slc#Mlc#Tlc#Qlc#Pcie#Server Ssds#Faster Solid State Disks#Dual Port Nvme#Storage Servers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersvmware.com

vm with pci-passthrough usb controller does not start

Two vms, each has a dedicated GPU and a dedicated USB card (Renesas uPD720201 USB3.0) assigned via pci passthrough configuration. when i connect nothing to the renesas card, the vm boots fine. when i connect mouse and keyboard directly to the renesas card, the vm boots fine. when i connect...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Cadence Announces New Low-Power IP for PCI Express 5.0 Specification on TSMC N5 Process

Long-reach, high-performance PCIe 5.0 IP with ultra-low power consumption targets hyperscale computing, networking and storage applications. -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced immediate availability of Cadence® IP supporting the PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 specification on TSMC N5 process technology. The next follow-on version on TSMC N3 process technology is expected to be taped out in early 2022. Collaboration with major customers is ongoing for N5 SoC designs targeting hyperscale computing and networking applications. The Cadence IP for PCIe 5.0 technology consists of a PHY, companion controller and Verification IP (VIP) targeted at SoC designs for very high-bandwidth hyperscale computing, networking and storage applications. With Cadence’s PHY and Controller Subsystem for PCIe 5.0 architecture, customers can design extremely power-efficient SoCs with accelerated time to market.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

First PCIe 5.0 SSDs could top 10Gbps thanks to this chipset

Marvell Technology has launched the industry’s first PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers that are designed specifically to address the data processing needs of cloud computing service providers and data centers. The new Bravera SC5 SSD controllers also support NVMe 1.4b, which Marvell claims enables them to offer double the performance as...
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Kingston KC2500 SSD review

It seems like I've been harping on about the stupidly good value WD Blue SN550 since time immemorial at this point, as it really is one of the best SSDs for gaming I've ever tested. Happily, the arrival of Kingston's KC2500 SSD on my testing bench means I can finally widen my repertoire a bit now, as this is another astonishingly good NVMe drive that's so darn fast it can actually rival the speeds of much newer and more expensive PCIe 4.0 drives.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Avery Design Launches PCI Express 6.0 Verification IP to Enable Early Development, Compliance Checking for New Version of Standard

– Avery Design Systems Inc., an innovator in functional verification productivity solutions, today announced availability of major updates to the company’s flagship PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 and PIPE 6.0 VIP solution. Avery unveiled the solution at the PCI-Sig DevCon event this week. The solution supports the latest features and capabilities...
Electronicsaithority.com

Marvell Introduces Bravera SSD Controllers to Enable the Highest Performing Data Center Flash Storage Solutions

Industry’s First Pcie 5.0 Ssd Controllers Offer Architecture Flexibility, Security and Data Protection for Optimal Cloud Infrastructure. Marvell announced its new Bravera SC5 controller family, bringing unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features to address ever-expanding workloads in the cloud. The massive amount of data to be processed in cloud data centers is driving demand for faster and higher bandwidth storage in these environments. Marvell’s Bravera SC5 SSD controllers address the critical requirements for scalable, containerized cloud storage infrastructure. By enabling the highest performing flash storage solutions, Marvell’s controllers are poised to be the foundation for data centers that offer ultra-low latency, real-time applications while also providing cost-optimized, cloud-scale capacity.
Computerscdrlabs.com

addlink Announces addGame PCIe 4.0 SSD And DDR4 Memory At Computex 2021

Addlink has just announced three of their upcoming addGame products, which are the X95 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, SPIDER 4 and SPIDER X4 DDR4 memory at Computex 2021. addlink showcased the full range of addlink’s M.2 NVMe SSD product line and has brought these products to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.
Softwareanandtech.com

PCI Express 6.0 Status Update: Draft 0.71 Coming Soon, Final Release by End of Year

As part of their yearly developer conference, the PCI Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) also held their annual press briefing today, offering an update on the state of the organization and its standards. The star of the show, of course, was PCI Express 6.0, the upcoming update to the bus standard that will once again double its data transfer rate. PCI-SIG has been working on PCIe 6.0 for a couple of years now, and in a brief update, confirmed that the group remains on track to release the final version of the specification by the end of this year.
Computersnewsverses.com

Samsung launches first Zoned Namespace SSD for enterprise servers

Samsung on Wednesday launched a brand new SSD that options Zoned Namespace (ZNS) expertise geared toward enterprise servers. The brand new PM1731a is available in a 2.5-inch type issue, options twin ports, and can be obtainable with both 2TB or 4TB storage. The SSD was constructed with the corporate’s sixth-generation V-NAND.
Softwareanandtech.com

NVMe 2.0 Specification Released: Major Reorganization

Version 2.0 of the NVM Express specification has been released, keeping up the roughly two year cadence for the storage interface that is now a decade old. Like other NVMe spec updates, version 2.0 comes with a variety of new features and functionality for drives to implement (usually as optional features). But the most significant change—and the reason this is called version 2.0 instead of 1.5—is that the spec has been drastically reorganized to better fit the broad scope of features that NVMe now encompasses. From its humble beginnings as a block storage protocol operating over PCI Express, NVMe has grown to also become one of the most important networked storage protocols, and now also supports storage paradigms that are entirely different from the hard drive-like block storage abstraction originally provided by NVMe.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

NZXT Launches N7 Z590 Motherboard

NZXT has announced another motherboard for gamers with its familiar aesthetic. The N7 Z590 offers a sleek design with a simplified building experience for builders looking to support Intel’s latest technologies. The board supports both 11th and 10th generation Intel processors and includes support for PCIe Gen 4, Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.1. Feedback for the rear I/O panel was driven by the community. The board also includes improved thermal performance with more power phases and layers to the printed circuit board.
Computersaithority.com

Samsung Introduces Its First ZNS SSD With Maximized User Capacity And Enhanced Lifespan

Maximum available storage capacity and 3-4x longer lifespan enable server systems to run big data and AI applications more reliably and efficiently. Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology,unveiled its new enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) featuring Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology — the PM1731a. Leveraging ZNS, the SSD will maximize available user capacity and offer an extended lifespan in storage server, data center and cloud environments.
Computersthinkcomputers.org

MSI Unveils MAG X570S Tomahawk WiFi MAX & X570S Torpedo MAX Motherboards

Today, MSI has officially revealed its new X570S motherboards. In comparison to the current X570 motherboard series, the latest one offers beet designs, I/O, and silent PCH cooling. Under the X570 motherboards, MSI has first announced the mag series, which will be followed by MPG & MEG variants. MSI MAG...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Intel PROSet/Wireless Driver 22.50.1 for Windows 10

Intel PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software is recommended for end users, including home users and business customers who do not need advanced IT administrator tools. - When performing a large file transfer,Windows Device Manager may indicate wireless adapter is not functioning properly. Windows System Event log indicates Event ID 5002 and 5005.