French journalist Olivier Dubois kidnapped by Al Qaeda-related jihadists in Mali
A French journalist, a contributor to various media, said that it was kidnapped in early April in Mali for jihadists linked to Al Qaeda, in a video of undetermined origin that circulated this Wednesday on social networks. A person in charge of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris confirmed the "disappearance" of the journalist Olivier Dubois, who has collaborated with media such as the daily Libération or Le Point Afrique.