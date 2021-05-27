Cancel
Violent Crimes

French journalist Olivier Dubois kidnapped by Al Qaeda-related jihadists in Mali

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French journalist, a contributor to various media, said that it was kidnapped in early April in Mali for jihadists linked to Al Qaeda, in a video of undetermined origin that circulated this Wednesday on social networks. A person in charge of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris confirmed the “disappearance” of the journalist Olivier Dubois, who has collaborated with media such as the daily Libération or Le Point Afrique.

EuropeThe Guardian

EU condemns ‘grave and serious’ kidnapping of Mali’s leaders

European Union leaders have condemned the “kidnapping” of Mali’s civilian leadership and warned of potential sanctions against those responsible. It follows the United Nations’ mission in Mali calling for the “immediate and unconditional” release of the country’s president and prime minister, who were detained by military officers after a cabinet reshuffle.
PoliticsBBC

Macron threatens to withdraw French troops from Mali

President Emmanuel Macron has warned that France would withdraw troops from Mali if political instability there leads to greater Islamist radicalisation. It follows a second coup in nine months in the West African nation. Mr Macron warned of the risk of Mali "moving towards" greater Islamist influence. France has 5,100...
MilitaryWTOP

French military suspends joint operation with Mali military

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France issued its strongest threat yet to Mali’s coup leader late Thursday, temporarily suspending joint military operations with Malian forces until the junta complies with international demands to restore civilian rule. A French Defense Ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not...
Politicsthesoufancenter.org

IntelBrief: Mali Military Coup Threatens Progress Against Jihadists in the Sahel

Mali’s latest military coup appears to be a power play by high-ranking officers seeking to topple the Malian transitional government, itself brought on by a coup. The second coup in Bamako in under a year highlights the fragility of Mali’s democracy and threatens the ongoing fight against a range of jihadist groups operating in the Sahel.
Public SafetyMic

Belarus apparently kidnapped a dissident journalist out of the air

When Europe's Ryanair airline released their first statement on the surprise emergency landing of a Greece-to-Lithuania flight in Belarus's capital of Vilnius on Sunday evening (local time) you'd never know they were talking about what has since become a major international incident. "A potential security threat" necessitating "security checks" resulting...
Africadailymagazine.news

West Africa's Islamist insurgency: Fight at a critical stage

The multinational effort to stave off an encroaching takeover by extremists in the part of Africa known as the Sahel is facing severe challenges. Mali, where around 400 British troops are currently deployed, has just experienced its second coup in nine months, widely condemned by regional leaders. President Emmanuel Macron...
Public Safetynewsverses.com

Malaysia detains French conspiracist wished for kidnapping

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police mentioned Thursday (Jun 6) they’ve detained a French conspiracy theorist who is needed again dwelling on costs of organising the kidnapping of a lady. Remy Daillet-Wiedemann was detained Saturday within the northern resort island of Langkawi, alongside along with his pregnant spouse and three youngsters aged...
U.K.rusi.org

One Down, Many More Challenges: The UK and Threats of African Terrorism

The UK is shifting its counterterrorism capability to Africa. Yet while the threat picture in Africa appears to be worsening, it remains unclear how outwardly menacing it actually is. The key question Whitehall needs to ask is whether the new deployments to Mali and Somalia appropriately reflect the global terrorist threat picture the UK faces.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Conversation UK

Belarus kidnapping: what international law says about capture of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich

Here’s what we know: the Ryanair aircraft carrying dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was scheduled to fly from Athens in Greece to Vilnius in Lithuania on May 23. While in Belarusian airspace, the pilot was ordered to divert from its course and to land in Minsk. On the ground, the airport authorities searched the baggage of the passengers, checked their identities and detained at least two of them: Protasevich – a prominent opponent of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko – and his girlfriend, law student Sofia Sapega.
Religionweeklyblitz.net

Turkish woman Al Qaeda member continues preaching jihad

A Turkish woman who was indicted on al-Qaeda charges and lost her husband in a jihadist battle in Syria continues preaching jihad in Turkey, apparently with the support of the ruling Islamist party. Aysun Çakır, who speaks Urdu and Arabic in addition to Turkish, was red-flagged by authorities for jihadist...
Religionweeklyblitz.net

While jihadists hit ‘infidels’, media remains silent

According to a more general report, “Not less than 32,000 Christians have been butchered to death by the country’s main Jihadists” between just 2009 and the first quarter of 2020; 13,000 churches were additionally destroyed by “Allahu Akbar” screaming Muslims since just 2016. Writes Raymond Ibrahim. If all human lives...
U.S. PoliticsMartinsville Reporter-Times

COLUMN: Jihadists can count on media

“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.” — AP President Gary Pruitt, May 16, 2021. On May 14, 2018, the 70th anniversary of the birth of the state of Israel, a modern day...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Taliban maintains close ties with al Qaeda: report

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI): The Taliban has maintained "close ties with al Qaeda" and is "very likely preparing for large-scale offensives" against population centres and Afghan government installations, an intelligence agency of the United States federal government has said. This comes as the American withdrawal from Afghanistan is up...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

On the Situation in Mali

The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government. We support the May 24 joint statement of ECOWAS and the African Union, and we are working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to seek the immediate and unconditional release of those detained and resumption of the civilian-led transition.