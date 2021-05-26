How to learn the movements of Simone Biles with your mobile and Google Lens

Spy apps are not great, but there are legitimate uses for them. Here are the best ones we could find!. There are a lot of legitimate reasons to use a spy app on other people. There are usually three use cases for spy apps: you use them to track your phone, use them to track your kid’s phone, or use them to track your employee’s phone. We don’t condone the use of such apps in a malicious way and you should never use spy apps unless you have the consent of the other individual. You also may want to look up applicable laws to make sure you’re not breaking any. In other words, please use these responsibly and we’re not responsible for any wrongdoing. Anyway, here are the best spy apps for Android.