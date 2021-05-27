The parents of journalist Roman Protasevich ask for international support: “Help me free my son”
Between sobs, Belarusian Natalia Protasevich asks for international help to secure the release of her son, Roman Protasevich, the journalist critical of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s regime detained Sunday in Minsk. “I hope you are listening to the cry of my heart, the cry of my soul,” the woman claimed at a press conference in Warsaw, where she lives in exile with her husband, Dmitri. The parents of the 26-year-old, whose unprecedented arrest has sparked a geopolitical conflict, fear for his life. “I beg you: help me free my son. We do not know where they have him, it is a desperate situation ”, lamented the young man’s mother.marketresearchtelecast.com