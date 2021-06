Since the debut of the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21, the match has become something of a yearly highlight within the WWE. Similarly to the Royal Rumble match, it is an exceptional tool; with a fun match theme and the added bonus of a unique stipulation (a briefcase which grants a guaranteed title shot to the holder) to build new, main event stars. The likes of Edge and CM Punk might never have made that jump to the upper echelon of the card without Money in the Bank. The Miz is another example. Since 2010, Money in the Bank has been a yearly pay-per-view and since 2017, there has been a women specific incarnation of the match, also. With SmackDown and Raw superstars both having the opportunity to compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match, is it time for NXT to be granted the same luxury?