Zoom adds support for iPad Pro

Zoom is one of the most used platforms in the last year after COVID 19 hit the world. Its objective was to connect many people via the Internet to the same point, whether or not they could participate in the event. Now, everyone’s circumstances are different, so doing different versions helps everyone stay connected. But sometimes you have to take a look at the capabilities of the devices and it is something in which Zoom has taken into account the iPad Pro and its Center Stage function in its new update.