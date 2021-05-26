Facebook and Instagram: like or not like, that is the question
Instagram and Facebook will in future give users the option of not displaying the number of likes. So they should be able to escape the pressure to succeed, said Instagram boss Adam Mosseri. He wanted “people to be able to focus more on contact with friends and inspiration than on how many likes they or other people get”. The function will initially be introduced on Instagram and a few weeks later on Facebook.marketresearchtelecast.com