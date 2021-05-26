Facebook and Instagram: like or not like, that is the question

More than five years after Instagram moved from a strictly chronological feed to an algorithmic one, you still hear people pining for the "good old days." And while the company appears uninterested in going back to how it did things in the past, Instagram has shared a new blog post that attempts to address some of the "misconceptions" around how it surfaces content. Penned by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, the blog starts by saying no one algorithm decides what you see across every facet of the app. Instead, each part of the software has its own set of code governing how it ranks content.