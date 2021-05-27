Halston’s Music Supervisor Says the Series was “Unlike Anything Else” She’s Ever Done
Against the backdrop of the ‘70s fashion explosion, Studio 54-era partying, and the dramatic rise and fall of a celebrity designer, how do you create a soundtrack that lives up to the moment in time and pushes the narrative forward? That was the job of Amanda Krieg Thomas, the musical supervisor behind Netflix’s Halston. The series, which chronicles the fashion legend’s dizzying tale seamlessly mixes the thumping disco music of New York City nightlife with the theatrical stage performances of Liza Minnelli, and a few wild cards in between. It was a decadent decade for sure, but the series’ musical choices weren’t just about conjuring images of glamour and excess. A quick scan of the soundtrack brings up the usual suspects (Velvet Underground, Donna Summer, David Bowie), but the sounds of Studio 54 served more as a jumping off point than a destination.www.townandcountrymag.com