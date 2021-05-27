Halston’s Music Supervisor Says the Series was “Unlike Anything Else” She’s Ever Done

The actor who portrays Minnelli in the Netflix limited series 'Halston' on how she prepared for the iconic role — and got immersed in Halston's fashion designs. Before she was cast as legendary Broadway star Liza Minnelli in the Netflix limited series, Halston, actor Krysta Rodriguez was familiar with fashion designer Roy Halston’s persona, but that was the extent of it. “I didn’t know the whole story of Halston’s journey and legacy, and what led to his anonymity as we see him nowadays,” she says. Rodriguez knew that Halston — portrayed by Scottish actor Ewan McGregor — and Minnelli were from the same era but she had no idea of their close-knit friendship and the common threads that held them together. “I didn’t realize how deeply enmeshed they were in each other’s lives and careers, and in actually creating each other as American icons.”