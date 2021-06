If your company is like most, then the year 2020 threw you some real unexpected curveballs and you’re still trying to recover. From offices closing and production shutting down, to implementing remote work policies and procedures, 2020 brought huge and sudden changes to businesses, worldwide. Not all the changes were negative ones. In fact, employers and employees alike are generally pleased with the new standard of remote work. Employees are happy to work from home or other remote locations and companies are benefiting from lower overhead costs. However, this scenario has presented businesses with some new and pressing challenges in the way of cybersecurity.