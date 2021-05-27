Databricks wants to break up data silos with delta sharing
At the Data + AI Summit, Databricks announces the official start of its fifth open source project. In addition to the established systems Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow and Koalas, Delta Sharing aims to ensure cross-platform, secure data exchange. The project, which is part of the Linux Foundation, aims to set an open protocol standard that enables joint work and the exchange of real-time data – regardless of the underlying storage and computer platforms. Delta sharing is primarily intended to bring together the data silos of structured and unstructured data, which are characterized by different paradigms and tools.marketresearchtelecast.com