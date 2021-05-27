Cancel
Gores Holdings VI, Inc. : Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

 7 days ago

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (Nasdaq:GHVI) (the “Company”), announced today that, on May 21, 2021, it received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

