Gores Holdings VI, Inc. : Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (Nasdaq: "ROCRU” or the "Company”) announces that on May 28, 2021, as a result of its failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq’s listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.