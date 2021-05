"We're still learning more about the origins of the COVID-19 virus — specifically, that we don't know anything about the origins of the COVID-19 virus," Stephen Colbert explained on Thursday's Late Show. "Oh, here's something I know: Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection — which means now we need a May 27 commission to find out why the Republicans blocked the Jan. 6 commission. President Biden did what anybody would do after hearing such depressing news: He went out for ice cream."