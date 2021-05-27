Cancel
Financial Reports

Autodesk 2Q Revenue Increases 12%

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Autodesk Inc.'s revenue rose by a double-digit percentage and profit jumped in the second quarter at the software company. Net income was $155.6 million, or 70 cents a share. It was $66.5 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.03 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 94 cents.

www.marketscreener.com
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

DocuSign Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $8.4 million or $0.04 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $47.8 million or $0.26 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.44 per share, up from $0.12 per share last year. Revenue for the...
Financial Reportscmlviz.com

MongoDB Inc Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Q1 Non-GAAP Loss per Share $0.15. Q1 Revenue $181.6 Million Versus Refinitiv Ibes Estimate of $169.9 Million. Q1 Earnings per Share Estimate $-0.37 -- Refinitiv Ibes Data (analyst estimates). Sees Q2 Revenue $180.0 Million to $183.0 Million. Sees Q2 Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share $0.43 to $0.40. Sees FY Revenue...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsachrnews.com

HARDI Distributors Report 60.6% Revenue Increase in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heating, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) released its monthly TRENDS report, showing the average sales performance by HARDI distributors was an increase of 60.6% during April 2021. The average annual sales growth for the 12 months through April 2021 is 13.7%. “The 60% gain reflects stimulus-driven...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Lululemon Q1 2022 Earnings: Sales Rise by 88% Surpassing Estimates as Customer Traffic Rebounds

Lululemon’s forecast for the second quarter and the whole financial year, in general, is quite strong. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) financial Q1 2022 report indicates that sales rose by 88% to surpass estimates as customers shopping habits go back to norm. The sportswear manufacturer, whose primarily focus is athletics apparel also gave a strong forecast for the second quarter and also raised the estimates of the remaining part of the year. The athletics apparel maker said that the decision to revise their targets was influenced by the healthy growth of the store. While addressing analysts, Calvin McDonald, the company’s director, said that he expects Lululemon’s international operations will grow to match the North America’s operations in the near future. The company’s stock rose by slightly short of 1%. By end of the year 2020, Lululemon’s international sales were equal to 14% of the whole business.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

NetApp Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's earnings came in at $334 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Splunk Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Splunk Inc. (SPLK) reported first-quarter net loss of $471.0 million or $2.89 per share, wider than last year's loss of $305.6 million or $1.94 per share last year. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.91 per share, compared to a loss of $0.56 per share last year. Analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

NetApp Gains On Robust Results, Higher Dividend, New Buyback

Investing – NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares rose close to 3% after reporting sold earnings for its fourth quarter ended, boosting its divided and increasing its share repurchase plan. Net revenue of $1.56 billion was 11% higher than a year ago on the back of the company grabbing a higher market share...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TechX Announces that Catalyx Achieved a 97% Revenue Increase and 73% Jump in Daily Active Users MoM in May

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or the "Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused on emerging technologies including crypto, blockchain, AI, and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Catalyx Exchange ("Catalyx"), achieved substantial growth in trading volume, revenue, transaction numbers and average daily active users in May 2021.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

At Home (HOME) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

HOME - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line grew significantly on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped 0.8% during the trading hours on Jun 3. Inside the Headlines.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $358.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.54 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.60)-$(0.51) EPS.
Financial Reportspowersportsbusiness.com

BRP reports fiscal Q1 results, 39% YOY retail growth

BRP has reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building on our momentum of growth from prior quarters. Our first quarter results were driven by ongoing robust demand for our products with North American powersports retail up 39%. We were also lapping a quarter in which our manufacturing operations were partly shutdown,” said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO in the announcement. “Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year. We are excited about the future and will concentrate on converting new entrants into lifelong customers, continue to introduce new products to the market and take full advantage of our anticipated additional production capacity. I thank our employees, suppliers and dealers for their relentless work.”
Financial ReportsZacks.com

SpartanNash's (SPTN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

SPTN - Free Report) posted mixed results for the first quarter of 2021 wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line missed the same. Meanwhile, both metrics plunged year over year. We note that the company is in a planning phase of a supply-chain transformation...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million. Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS...
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

PVH Increases Full-Year Outlook As D2C Revenue Soars

PVH, whose stable of brands includes names such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, reported its total direct-to-consumer (D2C) revenue surged by 66 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from the prior year period, according to an announcement. In addition, PVH reported that its wholesale revenue for the first...