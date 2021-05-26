Cancel
Fraud Crimes

l + f: Beware of fax phishing!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigerian princes, highly reputable lawyers and lonely women with a penchant for random blind dates are regulars in the world’s spam folders. Their messages are less often found on the shelf of a fax machine. But that’s exactly what one of our readers experienced just a few days ago. An...

Beware of scams

ARIZONA — The U.S Marshal’s Office and the FBI encourage people to be wary of scams that make the rounds at all times of the year. And during the COVID 19 pandemic that began in January of last year, there have been a lot of them. Typically the scammers tell...
Fraud Crimesbleepingcomputer.com

Beware: Walmart phishing attack says your package was not delivered

A Walmart phishing campaign is underway that attempts to steal your personal information and verifies your email for further phishing attacks. A new email phishing campaign pretends to be from Walmart with a subject line of "Your Package delivery Problem Notification lD#" stating that they could not deliver your package because your address is incorrect.
Wayne, NEwaynedailynews.com

BEWARE OF A NEW AMAZON TELEPHONE SCAM

Wayne – Is there anyone who doesn’t have an Amazon account? That’s what makes this latest phishing scam so serious. The scam begins with a phone call saying that someone has charged a large dollar amount on your Amazon account and asking you to verify your account number and authorize the purchase. If you don’t answer the call, a voicemail message is left stating the same request.
Fraud CrimesBusiness Insider

Beware of fraudulent representations by RBCmarkets

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about fraudulent representations made by RBCmarkets on the website www.rbcmarkets.com. This site and EX 64, also operating under the name RBCmarkets, are in no way associated with the financial institution RBC Royal Bank or its subsidiaries.
Nashville, TNRogersville Review

Beware of scams exploiting isolated elderly

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is reminding Tennesseans that social isolation, whether voluntary or involuntary, has a direct contribution to the financial exploitation of older investors. “While financial abuse can happen at any time, perpetrators often strike during times in a senior’s life...
Economyinstitutionalinvestor.com

Hiring an OCIO? Beware of Hidden Fees.

When an institution hires an outsourced chief investment officer to manage its assets, the expectation is that it will save money. But while pooling assets with an OCIO can help smaller institutions avoid high management fees, those savings may be offset by costs that aren’t revealed at first glance, industry experts say. The problem stems from a lack of transparency and standardization in the burgeoning industry — and it starts at the beginning of the relationship.
Boston, MAfallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles warns of phishing scam

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is cautioning customers to be aware of a text phishing scam that has been reported here in the Commonwealth and in other states. The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information.
Public Safetytheurbandeveloper.com

Domain Says ‘Go Phish’, Warns Renters of Scam

Real estate listings site Domain is warning renters to be wary of emails suggesting they pay a deposit to secure a property after the site was targeted by a phishing scam. Domain chief executive Jason Pellegrino, pictured, said it had not been a cyber attack but rather a phishing scam specifically aimed at people who made rental property enquiries.
Video Gamesspeedofcreativity.org

Beware of Hacked Minecraft Software (and phishing emails)

One of my favorite parts of our 5th and 6th grade media literacy classes each day is the start of each lesson, when we (usually) watch and discuss a variety of “Wonder Links.” I used to call these “Curiosity Links,” but changed over to “Wonder Links” this year. Basically, these are videos or articles which can provoke some class discussion and reflection on a topic related to emerging technology, the ethics of coding or technology use, or something else related to media literacy.
Cryptoinvesting.com

Panda Crypto Stealer – Beware

A new ransomware attack named Panda has reared its head, threatening the safety of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This ransomware has set its sights on compromising cryptocurrency wallets and also goes the extra mile in targeting user details on Telegram and Discord. Discovered by Trend Micro (OTC:TMICY), a cyber-security firm, the...
Public SafetyMySanAntonio

Phishing Attacks Increase 47% in Q1

PhishLabs, the leading provider of Digital Risk Protection solutions, today released their Q1 Threat Trends & Intelligence Report. PhishLabs analyzed and mitigated hundreds of thousands of attacks targeting enterprise brands and employees in the first quarter of 2021. The report uses data from those attacks to determine key trends shaping the threat landscape.
Public Safetythefederal.com

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on US and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the US Agency for International Development, Microsoft said. The effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts at more than...
Public Healthnewsitem.com

Beware of bogus scientific consensus

There was a “scientific consensus,” they told us. According to the media and assorted experts, there couldn’t be any questioning of the idea that the coronavirus (or SARS-CoV-2) emerged naturally, and anyone suspecting it might have come from a Chinese lab was an ignoramus, conspiracy theorist or hater.
Economyfloridasportsman.com

Boat Buying Online Scam - BEWARE!

TDG Depot - TDGDepot. Dacs or Dimarco Auto Consignment & Sales - DimarcoAuto. An “individual” will post boats for sale on sites like Craigslist, with low but mostly believable prices. Upon contacting them, they will provide you with an inventory number to use on a different website, instruct you that the boat is being sold through consignment and disclose that the boat is actually located in a different state than advertised. If you ask to see the boat in person, they will schedule showings 2-3 weeks in the future but tell you they can’t promise it won’t be sold before then. The only way to guarantee the boat will be held is to send a wire transfer immediately, with a 7 day money back guarantee. Once they receive your money, they disappear. The website they are operating on typically disappears within 30 days, with their next website up and running already.
Technologysoftpedia.com

Konica Minolta Bizhub 363 MFP FAX Driver 1.4.0.0

This package contains the files needed for installing the PC-Fax driver . If it has been installed, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix problems, add new functions, or expand existing ones. Even though other OSes might be compatible as well, we do not recommend applying this release on platforms other than the ones specified.
Public Safetythreatpost.com

Nobelium Phishing Campaign Poses as USAID

Microsoft uncovered the SolarWinds crooks using mass-mail service Constant Contact and posing as a U.S.-based development organization to deliver malicious URLs to more than 150 organizations. The cybercriminal group behind the notorious SolarWinds attack is at it again with a sophisticated mass email campaign aimed at delivering malicious URLs with...
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US fends off Russian spear-phishing scam

WASHINGTON – The White House says it believes U.S. government agencies largely fended off the latest cyberespionage onslaught blamed on Russian intelligence operatives, saying the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month's planned presidential summit. Officials downplayed the cyber assault as “basic phishing” in...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

l + f: When cyber activists attack the model railroad

The security company Fireeye warns of increased attacks on so-called operational technology (OT), i.e. control systems for industrial plants and their processes. The attacks observed are often characterized by “low sophistication”. In other words, according to simple tutorials, the attackers use search engines like Shodan or Censys to find their victims. With the browser or a VNC client program, they then land directly on the graphical user interface for controlling important processes.
