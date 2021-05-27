Commentary: 12 GOP Lawmakers Physically Restricted From Viewing Border Facility by Biden Administration

Republican legislators in Texas finished drafting a bill on Saturday that would place heavy restrictions on voting in their state, The New York Times reports. The bill, known as S.B. 7, has been called “un-American” by President Joe Biden for its extreme restrictions on the state’s voting rules. It would ban drive-through voting and 24-hour voting, forbid election officials from distributing absentee ballots, and require new forms of identification in the voting process. S.B. 7 would also make illegal the use of tents, garages, or mobile units for polling locations. The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, but it would not be able to be passed before Sunday, according to the Times. “S.B. 7 is a ruthless piece of legislation,” ACLU Leader Sarah Labowitz said. “It targets voters of color and voters with disabilities, in a state that’s already the most difficult place to vote in the country.”