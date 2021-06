The NEXT summits seek to bridge higher education and industry leaders to meet emerging needs in the Massachusetts economy. The University of Massachusetts Office of the President and UMass Amherst Institute of Diversity Sciences, in partnership with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center and the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, are hosting a series of virtual summits on June 29-30 where panelists will show which strategies created the greatest improvement in minority and women students’ graduation rates and industry retention and promotion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.