At Inglewood’s Sunday Gravy, the Special Sauce Is All About Family

Every Monday, Sunday Gravy’s owner and chef Sol Bashirian figures out which lasagna to prepare for the weekend. It’s no easy question to answer, given how much he’s had to increase production on his popular lasagnas in recent months. The scale and details concern him as much as the ingredients themselves at this point. Yet at 4:30 p.m. every Friday, the phone rings with regulars asking what type of lasagna is on the menu, be it shrimp alfredo, garlic chicken, or the hearty bolognese. It never matters; the specialty lasagnas will sell out completely by Sunday.