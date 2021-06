A new rumor sprang up over the weekend, giving credence to the idea that a new Final Fantasy game could be revealed during Square Enix's showcase at E3 2021 next month. The rumor comes via ResetEra claiming that a spin-off Final Fantasy game is in the works, with Team Ninja, the team behind Nioh, as well as Square Enix's own Final Fantasy Dissidia NT, working with Square Enix to develop the new game. The rumor suggests that the game could be a Final Fantasy game with gameplay like a Souls game, as well as it being exclusive to PlayStation 5, with a future PC release. The original rumor also stated that it was "inspired by [Jedi:] Fallen Order,