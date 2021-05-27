Cancel
Energy Flat Despite Oil Reaching Highest Close Since 2018 -- Energy Roundup

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Shares of energy companies were more or less flat as oil futures settled at a two-and-a-half-year high. Investors are hedging their bets on whether recent gains in commodity prices will continue, in light of Chinese efforts to control increases and the possibility of a shift in Federal Reserve policy. Shares...

www.marketscreener.com
