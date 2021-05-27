Casino Betting Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124,423.00 (CBC)
Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 16% against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $124,423.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.