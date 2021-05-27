Casino Betting Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124,423.00 (CBC)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $470,453.20 and approximately $50,174.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.