Have you noticed the prices of most used things going up in price? Since the pandemic started it seems likas trailers, vehicles, boats, pontoons, lumber and many other things have gone up in price. I've been looking for a pontoon and the prices of used ones have really gone up. I have friends that have been looking for vehicles and they are surprised at the price of used ones. The prices for certain used items have gone up and the biggest question is when will it level off?