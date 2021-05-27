Cancel
A Toronto Casting Call Says It Will Pay You To Act Alongside Mila Kunis This Summer

By Patrick John Gilson
Narcity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're looking to cast over 200 extras for the Netflix flick. A Toronto casting call says it is hiring background extras to appear in the new Mila Kunis movie this summer. The film, which is titled Luckiest Girl Alive, is based on a best-selling novel by Jessica Knoll and is set to appear on Netflix.

www.narcity.com
