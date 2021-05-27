Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million
Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $379.91 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.www.modernreaders.com