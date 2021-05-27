Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.