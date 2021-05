Twitch will soon be introducing a local subscription pricing system soon so people from around the globe can sub for cheap. In a brand new post today, the company revealed that they will be helping people outside the U.S. make their subscriptions more affordable. The short version: $5 for a sub in the U.S. can actually be a pretty penny in a lot of other places in the world based on how the economy works in their country. So rather than forcing everyone to operate at our standard, they will be making it so you can adjust what it costs in your area to what you feel is fair for your channel. You can read more about the plan below.