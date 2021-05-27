BRIT AWARD ‘RISING STAR’ WINNER GRIFF RELEASES NEW SONG AND VIDEO “ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER”

Breakout UK star Griff releases brand new song and video “One Foot In Front Of The Other” via Warner Records today. Listen HERE. It is the title track from her forthcoming debut mixtape out on June 18th. The song is an anthemic and vulnerable snapshot about feeling out of control, tackling life’s little things, and ultimately having faith in yourself. The track is brought to life on the mixtape’s iconic artwork, where Griff took tightrope-walking lessons to further represent a mixtape (she says) is all about “that feeling that you could fall at any second.”