Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
West Orange, NJbaseballnewssource.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$6.15 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce sales of $6.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$53.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce sales of $53.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NBTB stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $311.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “. Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $87.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...