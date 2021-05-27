Welcome To The Neighborhood! Inside Christian Louboutin’s First-ever Hamptons Boutique

One of the effects of Covid has been lengthening the fashion calendar, to the point where it’s not all crammed into a predictable week right now — which means I miss stuff, because I didn’t know it was happening in the first place. Michael Kors did his 40th anniversary show in April, starring Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Carolyn Murphy, Shalom Harlow, and Ashley Graham, and oh the party this would have been if this damn pandemic — damndemic? pandammit? — hadn’t happened. But Michael still made it glam, having his models stomp down 45th Street in New York, a cool use of the city streets that were, at least for a time, emptier than usual and ready for a party. There are a bunch of classic work looks here and then some beautiful sparkly gowns at the end that would work on basically anyone who asks for them. Let’s get some more events on the calendar and then go to town on the town.