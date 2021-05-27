Cancel
Kids & Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Dr. Stephanie Fumi Hancock. She is an author, mental health expert and CEO of Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health.

Some of signs of mental illness in children include:

  • Persistent sadness — two or more weeks
  • Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions
  • Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself
  • Talking about death or suicide
  • Outbursts or extreme irritability
  • Out-of-control behavior that can be harmful
  • Drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality
  • Changes in eating habits
  • Loss of weight
  • Difficulty sleeping
  • Frequent headaches or stomachaches
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Changes in academic performance
  • Avoiding or missing school

If you are concerned about your child, Dr. Fumi Hancock suggests consulting your doctor and finding a mental health professional near you. Watch their full interview above for more from Dr. Fumi Hancock.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is also open 24/7 if you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis. Their number is 1-800-273-8255.

