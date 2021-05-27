Kids & Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Dr. Stephanie Fumi Hancock. She is an author, mental health expert and CEO of Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health.

Some of signs of mental illness in children include:

Persistent sadness — two or more weeks

Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions

Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself

Talking about death or suicide

Outbursts or extreme irritability

Out-of-control behavior that can be harmful

Drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality

Changes in eating habits

Loss of weight

Difficulty sleeping

Frequent headaches or stomachaches

Difficulty concentrating

Changes in academic performance

Avoiding or missing school

If you are concerned about your child, Dr. Fumi Hancock suggests consulting your doctor and finding a mental health professional near you. Watch their full interview above for more from Dr. Fumi Hancock.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is also open 24/7 if you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis. Their number is 1-800-273-8255.