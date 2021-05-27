Cancel
Telekom increases the price of a combination tariff for landline and mobile communications

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelekom has removed its double flat rate for mobile and fixed network “Magenta Eins Plus” from its offer. Instead, from June 1st there will be combined tariffs under the title “Magenta Eins Unlimited Advantage”, according to a communication. The new tariffs can only be booked with a minimum term of 24 months, while “Magenta Eins Plus” could be canceled monthly without a minimum term.

