Telekom increases the price of a combination tariff for landline and mobile communications

The stock price of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) increased by 30.04% on Friday May 21. This is why it happened. The stock price of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) – a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity – increased by 30.04% on Friday May 21. Investors appear to be responding positively to the upcoming planned merger between Obalon and ReShape Lifesciences.