It's been a year and a half since we first started to hear about the Covid-19 virus, and we still have a lot to learn. I, too, often feel frustrated that there is no absolutely right answer to every question. Science works by providing the questions and the techniques to begin to answer those questions. Much later, we get closer to the truth. Right now, we do have some answers, and I will try to apply them to issues that affect children and adolescents.