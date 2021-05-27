$984.00 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $984.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Methanex reported sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com