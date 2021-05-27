How to know how long a contact has been ignoring you on WhatsApp

It is often said that Google knows more about us than practically anyone around us and, admittedly, this is the case. Because even in those cases in which we prepare a gift, or a surprise, that person we are going to entertain does not know what we are up to. Now, those good intentions can be ruined if a Google search gives us away. Until now, certain sensitive pages of our Google account appear in view of anyone who sits in front of our computer, which could cause some other problem for reasons that will not be necessary to remember. At the end of the day, the Google search engine, or YouTube, or virtual assistants have become guardians of that secret personality that we all have and that leads us to hide little unspeakable sins: for example, that information that we ask daily from that motorcycle that we want to buy (and that they will not let us), that dream trip that we would do with a little luck, etc. Google locks up searches What the Mountain Viewers have thought is nothing more than to protect with a password the page where all our search history can be consulted, and that would be the one that would betray us in the eyes of someone who is take a walk for her. Be careful, not to be confused with the results window in Chrome, but rather with all the information that is accumulating within the “Web and activity” section. As soon as this part of the browser is updated, whenever someone wants to access your search history from the Google account, whether on the internet, the virtual assistant of your Google Home or on YouTube, they will need to enter the password to be able to consult all that information. Of course, first that option will remain open until we decide to close it tight. To activate this function, you only have to access this link and within the administration of our activity, choose the option “Require additional verification” to activate that extra step of having to confirm our identity with our password. From that moment on, anyone who wants to know what interests us will be left wanting to know it. Keep in mind that in that part of our Google account all our activity is burned in on any of the devices where we are using our Gmail account, so the amount of things it can say about us is infinitely greater than any comment what we do. After all, we all have a small portion of our lives that we prefer to reserve for ourselves … right?