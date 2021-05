The use of massive "chillers" to prevent Alaskan permafrost for oil drilling operations has resulted in criticism of Joe Biden's White House after his administration defended the move. The US Department of Justice under Mr Biden's administration defended a Trump-era decision to allow the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska's north slope, saying it was "reasonable and consistent" with the law. The department's defence means the Biden administration is standing against a lawsuit brought by environmental groups that wanted to halt the drilling over concerns that it would have a negative impact on wildlife and increase emissions in the region. Though...