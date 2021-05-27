Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million
Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $245.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com