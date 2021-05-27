Cancel
Financial Reports

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $245.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$76.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $76.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.77 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.55. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $37.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post sales of $197.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.10 million and the lowest is $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $101.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.78 million and the lowest is $99.22 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $102.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce sales of $70.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.36 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $41.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.54 million and the lowest is $40.25 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $87.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.