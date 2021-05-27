Cancel
Is the French Riviera's Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc the Most Iconic Hotel of All-Time?

By Lauren Wicks
veranda.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are many hotels that have become as iconic as their celebrity, politician, and socialite patrons, none quite have the star power of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. The property is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is commemorating the achievement with the release of an eponymous fragrance with Dior and a new monograph, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera. We're celebrating the anniversary by reflecting on the hotel's illustrious history with the book's author, Alexandra Campbell.

