Is the French Riviera's Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc the Most Iconic Hotel of All-Time?
While there are many hotels that have become as iconic as their celebrity, politician, and socialite patrons, none quite have the star power of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. The property is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is commemorating the achievement with the release of an eponymous fragrance with Dior and a new monograph, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera. We're celebrating the anniversary by reflecting on the hotel's illustrious history with the book's author, Alexandra Campbell.www.veranda.com