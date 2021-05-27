Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agr#Renewable Energy#Quarterly Sales#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Agr#Avangrid Inc#Barclays#Bessemer Group Inc#Eaton Vance Management#Jjj Advisors Inc#Inc#Avangrid Daily#Marketbeat Com#Avangrid Stock#Pe#Revenue#Year Growth Rate#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.07 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 597%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. ABM Industries also reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report sales of $260.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.79 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $7.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$76.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $76.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.77 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce sales of $70.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.36 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $101.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.78 million and the lowest is $99.22 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $102.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $40.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.86 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.