Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion
Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid's earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.