Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Azuki has a market cap of $3.36 million and $15,039.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Kusama
#Us Dollar#Azuki#Usdt#Xrp#Dot#Btc#Ksm#Twitter#Dokidokifinance#Cryptocompare#Defi#Nft#Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat#Doki Doki Finance#Rune#Trading#Currency#Retro Japanese Aesthetics#Buying
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $168,324.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Secret Market Capitalization Tops $119.00 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $119.00 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004405 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.29 million and $93,452.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.44 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,615.32 or 0.04172149 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $6.44 million and $1.21 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SakeToken (SAKE) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and $207,639.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kava Achieves Market Cap of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $15,584.67 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $15,584.67 and $39.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxen Trading Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $799,015.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $464,350.34 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Cubiex has a total market cap of $464,350.34 and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bluzelle Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.01 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $13.01 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kangal Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Kangal coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $23,282.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kangal has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

VIG (VIG) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SafeMoon Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $27.31 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00007615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $100.79 million and $6.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rublix Market Capitalization Tops $230,874.15 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $230,874.15 and $4,653.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

XSGD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155,536.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $32.19 million and $155,536.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DREP [old] (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.
Beauty & Fashionmodernreaders.com

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $727,301.40

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market capitalization of $727,301.40 and approximately $12,849.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Emerald Crypto (EMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $562,136.89 and $20.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sharpay (S) Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,953.88

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Sharpay has a market cap of $445,953.88 and approximately $2,780.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.