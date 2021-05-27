Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Azuki has a market cap of $3.36 million and $15,039.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.