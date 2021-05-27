Isiklar Coin Price Up 32.9% Over Last Week (ISIKC)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $371,634.05 and $319,306.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.