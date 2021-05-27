Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Odúbel Herrera rallies Phillies past Marlins, 3-2

By MATT BREEN
Raleigh News & Observer
 8 days ago

Odúbel Herrera stood Thursday afternoon in between third base and home, waiting to see in the ninth inning what the Marlins pitcher would do after fielding a ground ball. An inning earlier, the Phillies blew another lead and seemed on their way to another tough loss. And then Herrera started the ninth inning of a 3-2 win by tripling to right field. But Alec Bohm struck out, and Ronald Torreyes chopped a soft grounder to the mound after Matt Joyce was intentionally walked.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odúbel Herrera
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Marlins#Home Field#Double Play#Consecutive Batters#Mound#Miami#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies MLR 5/11/21: Spencer Howard deals, Francisco Morales struggles

Damon Jones - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K. Spencer Howard with another spectacular start as he gets stretched out again as a starter. That is now two scoreless appearances. Sadly, Ramon Rosso gave up all six of the runs in the 4th inning of relief where he failed to get out of the inning while giving up 2 hits, 2 walks and hitting 2 batters. Luke Williams, oddly hitting 9th in the lineup, extended his hitting streak to 7 games and is slashing .444/.500/.556 in 27 at-bats.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Railriders Home Opener: Strong Pitching Leads SWB to Victory

For the first time in 612 days, minor league baseball returned to PNC Field on Tuesday night. The last time the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders took the field for a game in Northeast Pennsylvania was September 7, 2019, against the Durham Bulls in a semifinal playoff game. While Tuesday’s action wasn’t played in front of anywhere close to the level of attendance of that game, fans still returned to the stands at 50 percent capacity, the exact total being 2,910 fans in attendance.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 7: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The big news of the week is of course...
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

WooSox vs. top prospects: Deivi Garcia, Spencer Howard among top-rated opponents coming to Polar Park

It sounds like a marketing pitch: See tomorrow’s stars today. Minor League Baseball has been using some variation of the idea for decades. But in baseball, there’s plenty of truth to it. Almost nobody goes from being drafted to the majors. Long-time minor league fans can tick off long lists of players who are now brand names that they saw on the way up.
MLBScranton Times

Deivi dazzles, Gittens homers as RailRiders topple IronPigs

MOOSIC — Deivi García threw up a zero in the top of the first inning, then Spencer Howard struck out the side in the bottom of it. García struck out two in a clean second, then Howard tossed a perfect second. In a matchup of two top pitching prospects, García...
MLBMLB

Sunday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rays: Wander Franco, SS (MLB No. 1), Triple-A Durham. Wander Franco followed up his grand slam on Saturday night with his first four-hit game of 2021. The 20-year-old singled three times, doubled and scored during his fourth-career game with four or more hits. Franco has reached safely in nine-of-11 games to start the season and his six multi-hit efforts have pushed his slash line to .348/.404/.652. Franco also showed off his defensive prowess with a diving stop behind third base. Rays prospect stats »
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS SPENCER HOWARD EXCELS AS CHASE ANDERSON MELTS DOWN!

Phils starter Chase Anderson melted down yesterday against the Jays, allowing seven runs in an inning and a third. Simultaneously, Spencer Howard was striking out eight and allowing two hits and one run in four innings for Lehigh Valley against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Anderson has a 6.96 ERA over eight starts and...
BaseballPosted by
The Morning Call

IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz high on new faces Cristopher Sanchez, David Paulino

IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz was not blown away the first time he saw Cristopher Sanchez at last season’s alternate site. “He had a lot of misses,” Fultz said, “and they usually were pretty big.” Fast forward less than nine months later, and the former major leaguer has a different impression. “In some [taxi squad] games against the Yankees,” the 47-year-old said, “[Sanchez] made them ...
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Grossman’s 2-run HR rallies Tigers past Yankees, 3-2 in 10

DETROIT — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit T... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Split Series With Phillies

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Phillies’ Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving Philadelphia a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday for a four-game split. Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Vince Velasquez continues to impress as Phillies blank Marlins, 2-0

Vince Velasquez’s start could have unraveled Tuesday night in the third inning when he walked consecutive batters to load the bases. At least that’s when the pitcher’s night would have spoiled in previous seasons. But there seems to be something different this season about Velasquez, who again pitched with poise in a 2-0 win over Miami.
MLBWFMZ-TV Online

Velasquez sharp, Hoskins homers, Phillies blank Marlins 2-0

MIAMI (AP) — Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 2-0. The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm. Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez struck out five and walked three. Hoskins hit his 10th homer in the fourth, a two-run drive. Miami's Sandy Alcantara allowed only two hits in eight innings.
MLBNewsbug.info

Defense lets Phillies down again in 4-2 loss to Marlins

Odúbel Herrera drifted back, all the way back, and when he could go no further, he timed his jump just so, extended his glove, and brought down the ball. Herrera robbed a home run, preserved a one-run lead, and for a moment in the sixth inning Wednesday night, it seemed the Phillies might actually win a game with their defense.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Juan Soto powers the Nats to victory after Stephen Strasburg leaves at 1 1/3 innings…….

It has been a while since we have seen the Washington Nationals winner’s circle! The 5-game losing streak is over! Unfortunately, Stephen Strasburg left the game with tightness in this right trapezius muscle which is between the neck and shoulder. Austin Voth carried the Nats lead into the 5th inning, and Wander Suero, Daniel Hudson, and Brad Hand had to pick up a lot of pitches in this one.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Oblique Optimism For Fernando Tatis Jr.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. An avalanche of significant injuries to high-profile fantasy contributors dominated the opening...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Marco Gone No More

It’s been just over a month, and I’ll be honest, it felt like longer that we haven’t seen Marco Gonzales on the bump. He made his return on Tuesday to a solid 4.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BBs, 6 Ks line and it seems like he was the man you dreamed of in April — after all, a 43% CSW on sinkers definitely seems like the Marco we saw in 2020.
MLBFOX Sports

Garcia throws 7 solid innings, Astros beat Red Sox 5-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. Garcia (4-3) permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck...