Odúbel Herrera rallies Phillies past Marlins, 3-2

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rays: Wander Franco, SS (MLB No. 1), Triple-A Durham. Wander Franco followed up his grand slam on Saturday night with his first four-hit game of 2021. The 20-year-old singled three times, doubled and scored during his fourth-career game with four or more hits. Franco has reached safely in nine-of-11 games to start the season and his six multi-hit efforts have pushed his slash line to .348/.404/.652. Franco also showed off his defensive prowess with a diving stop behind third base.