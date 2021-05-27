Cancel
Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
