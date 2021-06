Economist Arun Advani explains why a tax on the equity held within a property would be a big step towards greater social equality. Arun Advani is an economist at the University of Warwick who looks at how tax can help tackle inequality. He believes that a one-off wealth tax based on property could help younger people in a position of economic hardship that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Advani explains how such a tax might work and whether it would ever become a political reality.