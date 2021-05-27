The Keegan Mission Project Hosts ‘The Jump’ This Memorial Day In Memory Of Keegan Tarrant

The Keegan Mission Project is a scholarship fund that supports students going on mission trips that otherwise cannot afford to.

This year marks five years since the birth of The Keegan Mission Project. It was created in honor of Keegan Tarrant, who took her life in 2015 at the age of 19, after suffering from a personal battle with depression. She had a passion for serving those who were less fortunate, and went on many mission trips in Zambia, East Africa.

This Memorial Day, The Keegan Mission Project is hosting an event called, ‘The Jump,’ to raise awareness for mental health struggles. Every year, ‘The Jump’ celebrates a life lived fully by jumping into the cold May waters of West Bay in Traverse City. It happens May 31st each year, on Keegan’s birthday, to remember her signature spontaneous jumps into the Bay each month!

All are welcome to join…just bring a towel!

For more information on The Keegan Mission Project, visit the website HERE.

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made HERE.