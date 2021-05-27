Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

The Keegan Mission Project Hosts ‘The Jump’ This Memorial Day In Memory Of Keegan Tarrant

By Monika Zachara
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

The Keegan Mission Project is a scholarship fund that supports students going on mission trips that otherwise cannot afford to.

This year marks five years since the birth of The Keegan Mission Project. It was created in honor of Keegan Tarrant, who took her life in 2015 at the age of 19, after suffering from a personal battle with depression. She had a passion for serving those who were less fortunate, and went on many mission trips in Zambia, East Africa.

This Memorial Day, The Keegan Mission Project is hosting an event called, ‘The Jump,’ to raise awareness for mental health struggles. Every year, ‘The Jump’ celebrates a life lived fully by jumping into the cold May waters of West Bay in Traverse City. It happens May 31st each year, on Keegan’s birthday, to remember her signature spontaneous jumps into the Bay each month!

All are welcome to join…just bring a towel!

For more information on The Keegan Mission Project, visit the website HERE.

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l47uf_0aDpmMm500
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health#West Bay#Mission Trips#Memory#Raise Awareness#Students#East Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
9&10 News

Freedom Hill Coffee Roasters Creates Mission Driven Business for Mental Health & Veterans Affairs

Coffee is part of the American lifestyle but at Freedom Hill Coffee Roasters in Antrim County’s Bellaire, it’s more than just perfecting that morning cup of java. “We roast coffee, we roast fresh daily but we also offer the opportunity to give back. Every time you wake up and your coffee routine is Freedom Hill Coffee, you know you’re helping put veterans to work,” says veteran and owner of Freedom Hill Coffee Roasters, Scott Thomas.
Clare, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Doppler 9&10 STEM: Air Cannons With Clare Middle School

Have them send us a video with a weather question to weather@9and10news.com!. We have a very exciting STEM this week because we have some wonderful assistants, the students at Clare Middle School!. Austin and I were there two weeks ago talking about everything weather and getting hands on with this...
Grant, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Grant Me Hope: Leeah

In this week’s Grant Me Hope, we meet a girl whose smile and laugh can light up any room. Leeah shares what she looking for in a forever family, and. why she such a special girl. Leeah is a very kind and loving girl. She enjoys playing with other children...
Beulah, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Local Campgrounds Still Seeing Interest in Camping

As people celebrated the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day weekend, campgrounds saw a busy start to their camping season, as well. “I do think people are more camping now than before,” said Sara Boylan, co-owner of Turtle Lake Campground in Beulah. Boylan says last year was one of...
CancerPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Melanoma Therapy

Health experts say the rate of melanoma cancer continues to rise especially in women under 40 and men over 60. Over the past few years, immunotherapies have been effective for some patients. Researchers are now testing a new therapy for patients with advanced melanoma. Andrea Ludema explains more in Healthy...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
9&10 News

National Writers Series Preview: Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer

The National Writers Series summer lineup is set to kick off Thursday, June 10. They will host Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer. She is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of the bestselling book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Fred Goldenberg: 21st annual Senior Expo goes virtual

Every year there are two events that I think signify the beginning of the summer season. One is driving by the corner of Front Street and Garfield and seeing Bardon’s Wonder Freeze has opened. The other happens on the third Wednesday of May. For more than two decades, on the...
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Northwest Michigan Health Services to hold five pop-up vaccine clinics

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned for northern Michigan to help step up efforts to vaccinate people. The clinics will be held at numerous locations through Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI). Pop-upclinicswillbeheldonthefollowingschedule:. Monday(5/17) 10a.m. – 4p.m. LeelanauChristianNeighbors,7322E.DuckLake Rd.,Lake Leelanau. (Pfizerfor12+ofage,singledoseJohnson&Johnsonalso availableforage18+) Tuesday(5/18) 10a.m. – 5p.m. NMHSIClinic10767,TraverseHwy,Traverse...