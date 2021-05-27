Browns WR KhaDarel Hodge Reacts to Contract Update
The Cleveland Browns will have KhaDarel Hodge back on the field next season after the 26-year-old wide receiver inked his restricted free agent tender on Wednesday. The tender is worth $2.133 million for the fourth-year wide receiver, who has carved out a role in Cleveland behind Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. He appeared in nine games, catching 11 passes for 180 yards, battling a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of a handful of games.heavy.com