Browns WR KhaDarel Hodge Reacts to Contract Update

By J.R. De Groote
Heavy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns will have KhaDarel Hodge back on the field next season after the 26-year-old wide receiver inked his restricted free agent tender on Wednesday. The tender is worth $2.133 million for the fourth-year wide receiver, who has carved out a role in Cleveland behind Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. He appeared in nine games, catching 11 passes for 180 yards, battling a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of a handful of games.

