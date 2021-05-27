Browns WR KhaDarel Hodge Reacts to Contract Update

Sammy Watkins leaves for Baltimore, but the Chiefs offense remains one of the best even without replacing him in 2021. Heading into the 2021 NFL offseason, one of the positional needs associated with the K.C. Chiefs was wide receiver. The discussions on how the team would replace Sammy Watkins started over a year ago. While most of us were expecting general manager Brett Veach to bring in a big name via free agency or the draft, the team decided it wasn’t as big of need as some of us thought.