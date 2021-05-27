newsbreak-logo
Grundy County, MO

Four face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Among cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Kyle Ray Graves of rural Trenton pleaded guilty to violating a protection order for an adult. On a plea bargain, the prosecuting attorney dismissed a burglary count. Graves was sentenced yesterday to 60 days...

