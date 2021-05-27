Four face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on Highway 6 in Grundy County on May 4th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 40-year-old Cole Wright was arrested May 5 and has been charged with the felonies of aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated, driving while revoked/suspended, and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also faces misdemeanors of car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, fail to signal/gave an improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, fail to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, owner-operated a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—second/subsequent offense, and fail to stop for a stop sign at a stop line/before crosswalk./point nearest intersection.