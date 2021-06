The Amador High School varsity baseball team turned to its ace to even the season series with Argonaut. On Friday, May 7 in Jackson, Amador senior Jacob Watson struck out 11 batters over 6 innings to help the Buffaloes defeat Argonaut 8-4. Watson limited the rival Mustangs to three runs on three hits, working around five walks. Just two days earlier, Argonaut scored five runs in the first inning of an eventual 9-0 win at Amador.